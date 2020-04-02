DICKINSON—
Kay Ellen Richardson, 68, departed this life on, March 16, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
She will lie in state from 10:00 AM to 1:00PM on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A private burial will be held.
She is survived by her children Vyola "Dee Dee"Laws, Daven and Brian Richardson; six grandchildren, six siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
