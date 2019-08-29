Romana Q. Diaz passed away peacefully in Galveston on the evening of August 26, 2019 at the age of 97.
Romana was born in Piedras Negras, Mexico in 1922. She was less than a year old when her family migrated to Texas. The family previously lived in Laredo, Baytown and Houston for many years prior to settling down on Galveston Island. Romana worked in a variety of jobs during the 1940’s era until she began her long career working for the University of Texas Medical Branch as a Unit Clerk Manger for 30 plus years. Romana was very fluent in both English and Spanish and was very instrumental in translating for many Spanish speaking patients throughout the hospital; she took great pride in being able to help the patients as often as possible. Romana had the privilege of working with so many wonderful people in the medical field who continued to remain friends even after her retirement. Throughout the various patient units, she was known for her great tasting homemade tamales and enchiladas which she gladly shared with her co-workers and family. Romana was also known for her love of dancing, which she continued to do at various celebrations throughout her life. She loved the “big band era” of music; it was at a dance hall on the east end of the island when Romana, who happened to be dancing the jitterbug, spotted Victor, who was dressed in full Army uniform, as he entered the dance hall, and the rest is history. They were married for 65 years prior to his death in 2011. Romana was an honest, fair, hardworking, disciplined person who often displayed a tough personality. She was definitely the matriarch of the family, but without a doubt she loved them. She instilled the importance of education to her children because she did not have the same opportunity to continue her own education.
Romana was preceded in death by her parents, Seferina and Hilario Quintero; husband, Victor Albert Diaz, Sr.; grandson, Gabriel Aguirre; sisters, Isaura Quintero and Susie Aquinaga, both of Chicago; and brothers, Edward Quintero, Sr. and Moses Medina of Galveston.
Romana will be missed by her surviving children: son, Victor A. Diaz, Jr. of Galveston; daughters, Virginia Diaz (Canario) of La Marque; and Ramona Diaz-Perales (Homero) of Galveston; five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Romana’s family will receive visitors from 9:00 until 11:00 am, Saturday, August 31, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 11:15 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Johnny “Jay” Torres, Jr., Marcus Torres, Sr., Nicholas Torres, Sr., Trevor J. Torres, Brandon A. De Los Santos, and Edward Quintero, Jr.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Romana’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
