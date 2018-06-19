Dorothy Nell Kelley Weems

Weems, Dorothy Nell Kelley, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in League City, Texas. She was born on November 4, 1928, in Gulf, TX.
Dorothy grew up and attended school in West Columbia, TX. She spent most of her adult life raising and caring for her family in Dickinson and Texas City, TX.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard Powell Weems, Sr.; her parents Lela and James Lloyd Kelley; brother James Roy Kelley; and sisters, Johnnie Cosgrove and Sallee Eversole.
She is survived by daughters, Bana Weems Caskey (Davis) and Glinda Weems Van Malden (Ed); son, Richard Powell Weems, Jr.; six grandchildren, Courtney C. Eliasek (Ronald, Jr.), Meredith C. Parker (Andrew), Grant Weems Caskey, Samuel A. Moffett (Kristin), Jessica Holbrook (Ryan), and Daniel J. Weems (Jaclyn); thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at League City Church of Christ, 1801 East Main Street, League City, TX.
Internment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Haven Church of Christ, P.O. Box 3128, Texas City, TX 77592, where Dorothy was a faithful member.
