Williams
A Celebration of Life for Jane Williams will be held today at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster.
Townsend
Funeral services for Alivia Townsend will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway. Interment will take place at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Simpson
Services for Mary Simpson will be held today at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st Street, Galveston under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Visitation at 9 a.m. with a church service to begin at 11 a.m.
Brillouet
Services for Jack Brillouet will be held today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston at 9 a.m. Graveside services with Military Honors are 11:15 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX. 77038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.