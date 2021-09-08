KEMAH — Adeline Ringer, 86, of League City, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Adeline was born on September 29, 1934, in Galveston, Texas to loving parents Dominic Marullo and Constance Muscato Marullo Mazzola. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Adeline was a woman with a passion for many things. She especially loved all activities that involved crafting and had a gifted eye for clothing design. She spent many hours when her children were young designing and sewing clothing for not only for them but their dolls as well. She had a love for flowers and floral design and was also an accomplished clogger. She was always excited to go on fun trips, including her family homeland of Sicily. Adeline's greatest passion, however, was her family. She loved them with a love that was indescribable and was happy to spend as much time with them as she possibly could. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister and all who knew her loved her dearly.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Anthony Ringer, parents, stepfather Tony Mazzola, and brothers-in-law Harry Miller, Leo Johnston, and Allen Masaryk.
Adeline is survived by her daughters Jeanette Faulkner (Paul), and Gail Wheeler (Kent), son Tony Ringer (Elaine), sisters Antoinette Miller, Mamie Johnston, and Linda Masaryk, grandchildren Anthony Ringer (Senetta), Amanda Wheeler (Byron), Haley Ringer, Joseph Faulkner, and Jenna Faulkner, great-grandchildren Charli Annelise McLawchlin, Jasmine Ringer, JaLynn, Lariah, and great-great granddaughter Winter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Adeline will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A Rosary will be said in her honor at 12:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM.
The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park for their love, care, and devotion during this difficult time. In addition, donations in memory of Adeline Ringer can be made to https://biglovecancercare.org.
