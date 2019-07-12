Holt
Celebration of life services for Winston Holt, Sr. will be held today at 2 p.m. at Bayshore Friends Church, 3507 Walsh Ave, Bacliff.
Milton
Homegoing celebration for Ronald Milton, Sr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston.
Hennig
Memorial services for Jan Hennig will be held today from 6-9 p.m., contact Wiley Funeral Home for more information 817-573-3000.
Auzenne
Services for Joseph Auzenne will be held today in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock. A Rosary will be recited at 12 noon and memorial services at 1 p.m. Military honors will be rendered by the VFW Post #5400 of Santa Fe.
Winston
Services for L.C. Winston, Sr. will be held today at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.
Smith
A Memorial Celebration for Jerry Smith will be held today at 11 a.m. at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Dotson
Services for Rev. Lonnie Dotson, Sr. will be held today at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 TX-3, in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Visitation at 9 a.m. with a church service at 11 a.m.
Lozano
Services for Mary Lozano will be held today at the Funeraria Del Angel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and internment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.
Harmon
Funeral Service for Cledith Harmon will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Burial will be at a later date.
Archangel
Services for Angelina Archangel will be held today in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation beginning at 12 Noon, followed by a service celebrating her life at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Gee
Celebration of life services for Jarrod Gee will be held today at the Historic Ave L Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.