Funeral services for Thursday, September 15, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MilsonServices for Frances Milson will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine Rd., in Texas City, Tx Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo charged in May double homicide in La MarqueSon shoots and kills father during argument, deputies allegeTrove of Raimer documents disclose complaints about managementTeens in crash remain in critical condition, accused driver is stableNew Texas City eatery a marriage made in heaven, perhapsCrammed shelters call for help as pet killings loom in Galveston CountyDriver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police sayFriendswood police investigate suspicious death as homicideTwo killed when car loses control on wet roads in La MarqueProbe underway over death in Galveston County Jail CollectionsMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashCompetition heats up at annual firefighter gamesLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victimsGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionWhen the cows came homeThousands of bike enthusiasts gather for 2022 Island Ride Out and Bike Expo CommentedGuest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (123) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (85) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (76) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (69) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (57) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50) Trump raid should be assessed by facts, not anger or ideology (46) Unusual abortion clinic launches from Galveston docks (44)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.