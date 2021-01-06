BAYOU VISTA — Ricky Wayne Voigt, 68, of Bayou Vista died Monday, December 28, 2020 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. He was born August 19, 1952 in Angleton, Texas to Irwin and Dorothy (Flesser) Voigt. He married Robin Jordan in 1977.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Robin Voigt, of Bayou Vista; daughter, Amber (Ryan) Fitzpatrick; son, Bryan (Courtney) Voigt; sister, Kandis Voigt Nelson; five grandchildren: Bryan "Scotty" Moseley, Shelby Voigt, Taytum Voigt, Braxton Voigt, and Kylie Fitzpatrick. He is also survived by his niece, Marley Warnke; great nieces, Abby Zamora and Blake Warnke; godson, Trey Hansen; as well as many other relatives and close friends.
Ricky graduated from O'Connell High School in 1970. He was also an alumnus of the Galveston County Citizen Sheriff's Academy. Ricky was a member of IBEW and worked for several years in construction before becoming a full-time employee of Exxon Mobil for many years. After he retired from Exxon in 2016, Ricky worked for the MLSBC, directing passengers onto cruise ships. When cruising was stopped during the pandemic, Ricky then went to work for O'Reilly Auto Parts delivering parts. Ricky made many friends at all of his workplaces throughout the years. He was an active member of Moody Methodist Church. He cooked and served many meals at the Salvation Army. He was also a member of the Emmaus Community. In his free time, Ricky enjoyed going fishing or playing a round of golf; most of all he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Ricky's family will receive visitors beginning at 10:30 am, Friday, January 8, 2021 at Moody Methodist Church, with funeral services beginning at 12:00 noon. Masks and spatial distancing are required inside of the church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. An additional Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2021.
Pallbearers are Tommy Hansen, Bryan "Scotty" Moseley, Trey Hansen, Keith Branner, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Donnie Sralla. Braxton Voigt will serve as honorary pallbearer.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Ricky's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
