Shirley Inez Napier

GALVESTON — Shirley Pardee Napier, aged 68 years, peacefully passed away on February 21, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley graduated Syracuse University with a B.S. in Economics and a J.D. from Syracuse Law School. She was a 40+-year member of Texas State Bar, a founding member of Galveston Women's Defense Lawyers, a 40+-year member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Galveston, and a 60+-year Texas resident.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Steven B. Napier; daughter, Nicole Napier Maldonado; grandson Noah Maldonado; stepdaughters, Monique Napier and Michelle Napier Bellanger; and numerous extended family members.
Donations may be made to St. Vincent's House Galveston, Galveston Women's Center, or Galveston Food Bank.
Services are pending. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Shirley's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
