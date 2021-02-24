SANTA FE — Mr. Roberto Lara Cervantes, Jr. gained his angel wings on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Robert was born on August 24, 1965 in Houston to Roberto and Josephine Cervantes. Robert was born and raised in Houston prior to becoming a 25-year resident of Santa Fe. He was employed with Connect One Security for over 20 years. He was a member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was member of the Knights of Columbus Council #10393 where he served as the Youth Director. He enjoyed softball, dancing, Tejano music and spending time with family and friends. He was known for making popcorn aka the Popcorn Master. He loved and supported his Raiders and Astros. Robert had a way of always making everyone feel like family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roberto Lara Cervantes, Sr.; father-in-law, Narziso (Chetty) Perez.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost 25 years, Theresa Reneé Cervantes of Santa Fe; mother, Josephine Cervantes of Houston; son, Mark Anthony Cervantes of Houston; daughters, Madicela Reneé Cervantes and Gracie Nicole Cervantes both of Santa Fe; siblings include Javier Mosqueda and wife, Teresa of Jones Creek, Barbara Cervantes and Henry Martinez, Jr. of Houston, Dolores Phillips and husband, Gary of Spring and Francisco Cervantes and wife, Kristi of Spring. Grand Fur babies Zelda, Shadow and Patches.
Visitation will be held from 9 - 10 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. recited by the Knights of Columbus, followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Cervantes, Mark Anthony Cervantes, Mike Krell, Carlos Luna, Ilyan "Smiley" Martinez, Daniel Perez, Jr., Mark Sister, Tyler Sister and Stephen Zapata, Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Victor Rosales.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Robert's name to the Make A Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85016 or COVID-19 Response Fund, Post Office Box 96619, Washington, DC 20090-6619. wwwHayesFuneralHome.com
