The family of Rogers LaVergne invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of their beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Rogers is preceded in death by his wife Loretta LaVergne.
He is survived by his three daughters Cynthia Rittenhouse (Don), Michelle LaVergne, Danielle LaVergne, one son, Kevin LaVergne, and four grandchildren, Jacquelyn Demouy, Keyana Spencer, Jasmine Ferguson, and Jairus Gamble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.