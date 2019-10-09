DICKINSON—Viola Faye Taylor Cooper, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on October 4, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, with a visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Mt Carmel Baptist Church (2920 Hwy 3, Dickinson, TX) with Rev. L. D. Little host pastor, Rev. Robert Maxey officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Precious memories will always linger in the hearts of her daughter, Eloise Cooper; three sons, Earnest Cooper, Odell (Bobbie) Cooper and Lorenzo (Vanessa) Cooper; a great and great great-grandchild that she raised, DeAndre Cooper and Jada Larie Cooper along with a host of other relatives and friends.
