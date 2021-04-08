Gau
Services for Katie Gau will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, April 9, 2021 at Oak Island Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery
Blue
Services for Clarence Blue will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.