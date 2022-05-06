GALVESTON, TX — Bonnie Belle Margaret Brannies Kesel, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2022 in Seguin, Texas.
Mrs. Kesel was born on May 30, 1923 (the real Memorial Day as she would often remind us) in San Antonio, Texas to Hugo and Hulda (Steffler) Brannies. As a young girl, the family moved to Seguin, the place she would always call home. She married Nick Kesel, Jr. on January 16, 1954 and together they spent the next fifty plus years in Galveston. After Mr. Kesel passed away in 2004, she returned home to Seguin.
Like her mother, Bonnie was a fabulous cook and seamstress. Over the years she catered many family wedding receptions and even made bridesmaid dresses. She was very creative and enjoyed all kinds of crafts. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy and they all loved and cherished the time they spent with their Oma.
Mrs. Kesel is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and five siblings, Thelma Brannies Moffett, Peggy Brannies Berry, Harold Brannies, Russell Brannies, and Warren Brannies.
She leaves behind her daughters, Sherre Kesel Franklin and husband, Paul, Renee Kesel Hardage and husband, Charles, her grandchildren Ashley Hardage, Kelsey Hardage Castonguay (Drew), Carly Hardage Rochner (Brett), and Nicolas Franklin, great grandchildren James Hardage, Rachel and Benjamin Rochner, and extended family Paula Franklin Marshall, PJ and Jeremy Franklin. Mrs. Kesel is also survived by her brother, Ken Brannies, as well as many nieces and nephews who all loved their Aunt Bonnie.
We will always remember the love our mother had for her family and how she always put everyone else first. We will miss her smile, her strength, and her resiliency. She was feisty, sweet, and sentimental and she was the best mother and Oma to all of us.
At Mrs. Kesel's request, there will be no services. Cremation will take place under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas. She will be laid to rest with our daddy at Houston National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her nieces, Patty M. Pauley and Kathy Curless, friends, Juanita and Oscar Salazar, Dr. Antonio Flores and his staff at Walnut Springs Family Health, Bea Sistos and the staff at Argent Court, and the Hospice team from Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services (Amanda, Melisha, Cat, Carmen, Sandra, Sarah, Linda, Emanuel, and Debbie) for the love and care they all gave our mother.
