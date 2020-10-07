On September 28, 2020, Marion Charles Cook, loving father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 70. Marion was born on June 11, 1950 in Birmingham, AL to Marion and Juanita Cook.
At Ullman High school (’68 graduate) he was All State Champion on the Football team. He graduated in ’73 from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas where he earned a Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. Marion was a Commercial truck driver for about 30 years of his life. In regards to his professional career, this was his favorite job.
Marion was the proud father of two daughters La Ophelia Cook-Bates and Jaime Cook-Dixon, and two sons James Cook and Clyde Cook.
Marion Charles Cook was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Gertrude Green and his parents Marion and Juanita Cook.
He is survived by his 4 children, 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his truly one love and best friend was Linda Cook who stuck with him to the end, close friend Larry Smiley and many other family and friends. Special thanks to Linda Cook, his friend who was with him at the end.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Wynn Funeral Home. The viewing will be at 12pm and the service will begin at 1pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.