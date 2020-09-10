June 8, 1956 - September 6, 2020
Mrs. Anna Marie Ethridge was born June 8, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Consuelo Longoria and Antonio Longoria, Sr. She went home to the Lord on September 6, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Webster, TX. She is preceded in death by her son Edward Castilleja, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Robert Ethridge, and their wonderful children: Michael (Heidi) Combs, Kevin (Patty) Ethridge, Theresa (Brandon) Schultz, Jennifer (Justin) Castilleja Laredo and her youngest son, Jonathan Ethridge; grandchild: Kanin Laredo; and brothers: Antonio Longoria, Jr., Rudy Longoria, Michael Longoria, Sr., Danny Longoria, and Peter Longoria.
She was the most loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She left the brightest light in everyone she met. Her beautiful memory will live in our hearts forever. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the arrangements.
