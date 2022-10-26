TEXAS CITY, TX — Bobby Rydell Brooks, 60, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, transitioned from this life to be with the Lord, where his mother and father were waiting to greet him.
Rydell was born to Sidney and Minnie Leonard on Elkhorn Plantation on July 24, 1962.
Rydell was raised and educated in Ferriday, Louisiana, where he accepted the Lord at an early age and was baptized at New Morning Star Baptist Church.
Rydell moved to Galveston, Texas, with his older brother, Paul and graduated from Ball High School in 1980.
Rydell held various jobs including work in the Hospitality Field and most recently in the Chemical Plant Industry.
Rydell will always be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, free-spirit, loving and playful personality and his devotion to his family and friends. He enjoyed styling his jerseys, tennis shoes and caps, cooking, spending time with his grandkids, and watching his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rydell leaves behind cherished memories with his son, Jamaal Rydell Brooks; daughter, Destini Tatiana Brooks; two children he raised as his own, Isaiah and Irainah Halliburton; siblings, Willie Fletcher (Elmora), Ollie Mae Brooks, LaVern Brooks, Patricia Smith (Frank), Dickie Brooks, Betty Snyder (Eddie), Paul Brooks (Maleia), Linda Brooks, and Kelvin Brooks; grandchildren, Kaelynn Hernandez, Jayda Brooks, Taylhar Brooks, Jamaal Brooks, Jr., King Lewis, Jayce Jones-Halliburton, Kairi Lawson and Ari Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rydell circle of close friends include Melveric Player, Richard “Rip” Green, Tim “Maggot Eye” Anderson, Shelton Haywood, and the Raleigh Brothers — Thurman, Herman, and Sherman, just to name a few.
Special thanks to Cynthia Leonard, Carolyn Davis, Diane Davis, Wanda Casey, and Ollie M. Brooks who diligently cared for Rydell during his illness; and to Jasmine Maynes for organizing and making sure every need concerning this service was fulfilled.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 322 Laurel Street, La Marque, Texas 77568, Rev. Jerry B. Lee, Jr., Officiating.
Repast will follow at Carter 7 Grand Events, 15005 Delany Road, LaMarque, TX 77568 (Old Outlet Mall)
