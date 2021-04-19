SANTA FE — Robert Evans Rogers, 84 was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father, April 15, 2021. Bob passed away peacefully in the early morning hours as he slept beside his loving wife of sixty-one years, Pearl. He counted his family and friends as his most valued riches.
He was born at home in Galveston, Texas, July 4, 1936, to Oscar E. and Lillie Mae Lynch Rogers. He was the youngest of seven children.
Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Pearl and three children, Kenneth E. Rogers (Cindy), Terri Kim Lauzon (Larry), and John O. Rogers, (Megan). Grandchildren: Kenneth Evans “Kenny” Rogers Jr., Larry Bennett “Ben” Lauzon Jr., Olivia Sheer, Trinity and Zaiah Rogers, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his siblings: Cecil Clark, Oscar E. Rogers, Richard, Janie Zahn, Elsie Bliss and Lucille.
Bob served in the U.S Army from October 12, 1953 — October 12, 1956 and received an Honorable Discharge. He then joined the United States Air Force and served until April 1957, until it became necessary for him to be discharged so he could return to Galveston and care for his elderly Mother who was totally blind. His Dad had passed away due to a stroke when he was twelve.
Bob was a Boy Scout Leader for several years when his sons were young and enjoyed taking the scouts camping and canoeing, etc. He also enjoyed taking his children, and grandchildren fishing as well as taking his daughter, Terri & grandson Kenny, water skiing as they were growing up.
He was an active member of the OutReach Bible Study which met at the Amegy Bank Community Room in Santa Fe until it was moved to the Arcadia FBC Fellowship Hall due to the Covid. He enjoyed making birdhouses for the members on their birthdays. His loving heart and kindness will always be treasured in the hearts of his friends he made in this group. He was a faithful member of Arcadia First Baptist Church, Santa Fe, Texas and enjoyed many years working with the Building and Grounds until his health required him to resign.
Bob began his career with Union Carbide December 1967 as an operator. In December 1974, he transferred to the Maintenance Department to continue his UCC career as a rigger, later serving as Maintenance Supervisor. He retired after 30 years in the position of First Line Supervisor in the Maintenance Department. Needless to say, Bob had a strong work ethic.
As per his request, a private cremation will be conducted by Hayes Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled and announced at a future date.
1 Cor. 2:9 — But just as it is written; Things which eye has not seen and ear has not heard, and which have not entered into the heart of man, all that God has prepared for those who love Him.”
2 Timothy 4: 7 — “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have keep the Faith...In the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the Righteous Judge will award to me on that day and not only to me but also to all who have loved His appearing.”
