TEXAS CITY — Deanie McKeown, 91, of Texas City passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 in Texas City.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. The graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m., at Oak Lawn Cemetery in El Campo, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 — 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Deanie was born August 11, 1930 in Louise, Texas. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Nursing School in Galveston and worked as an RN in pediatric care and the operating room for many years at what is now known as the Mainland Center Hospital in Texas City. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and served in various capacities including teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and serving in the church’s prison ministry.
In addition to spending time with her family, one of Deanie’s greatest pleasures came from traveling, making numerous trips to her favorite spot — Colorado. In addition, she would venture out to other places including a cruise, a trip to the Holy Land, and many trips with her husband, Mac, to military reunions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lyda Roome; husband, Billy (Mac) McKeown; brothers, Sonny Roome and his wife Alice Roome, and Bill Roome, brother-in-law, James Martin; son, Gary McKeown, and grandson, Christopher McKeown.
Survivors include son, Mark (Randy) McKeown; daughter, Lori McKeown; daughter-in-law, Danna McKeown; grandson, Adam McKeown and granddaughter, Taylor McKeown; brother, Carol Roome and his wife, Gayle Roome; sister, Beth Martin and sister-in-law, Peggy Roome.
Honorary Pallbearers are Carol Roome, Lawrence Roome, Ronnie Martin, Ricky Roome, Paul Roome and Adam McKeown.
