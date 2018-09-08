Iris Elaine Dowd Williams, 77, passed into Heaven on September 5, 2018, surrounded by loving family. Elaine was born on December 31, 1940, to Arthur and Zella Mae Dowd in Madera, CA.
She is preceded in death by husband of forty-four years, Billy Lynn Williams; sister, Edith Fisher; parents, and granddaughter, Sara Elise Williams.
She is survived by five children, Billy Lynn Williams II and wife Mary, Lisa Gayle Barnes and husband Joe, Robert Loren Williams and wife Bobbie, James Lee Williams and wife Donna, Patrick ” Mickey” Lawrence Williams and wife Maria; seventeen grandchildren; a great grandson and other numerous family members and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 5-8 PM and Funeral Services will be 10 AM Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City with Billy L. Williams II officiating. Interment will be at Forest Park - East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
The matriarch of our family has gone to be with the Lord but she left behind a strong legacy filled with faith, love, and laughter.
