James Douglas Clark was born on October 2, 1940 in Doucette, Texas to James Edward and Mary Patricia Barlow Clark. He departed this life at home on July 17, 2020. Early in life he became a member of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated in 1957 from Scott High School in Woodville, TX. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served our country until 1965.
On January 30, 1964, James and Barbara Joyce Williams were united in Holy Matrimony. They shared 56 years of marriage.
He retired in 1998 from the Galveston Fire Department as a driver/firefighter of over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ruby Nell Clark, Eloise Kwapong and Carrie Sue Warren and brother Stanley R. Lee.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Barbara J. Clark, one daughter Gayla Y. Clark of Webster Texas; three sons, Reiner P. Claar (Elke) of Germany, James D. Clark II (Yasheka) of LaMarque, Texas, Christopher W. Clark (Kimberly) of Texas City, Texas; 6 sisters, Barbara J. Thomas, Ruby Diane Watt, Carolyn L. Collins, Alice Faye Phipps (Charles), Freddie M. Henry (Frank), Bell Zora Montgomery, and 2 brothers, Raymond Clark (Raquel), James E. Clark (Mary). 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A replay of the service and interment are available online via Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/pg/colemansfamilymortuary/posts/?ref=page_internal
