The Ross Family will celebrate the life of their beloved Patriarch, Melvin Ross (1939-2018), on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Pastor W. H. King, III, officiating and Pastor Lewis Little, eulogist. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
A longtime resident of Dickinson, Army Veteran and Amoco Oil Retiree, Mr. Ross will forever be remembered by his wife of 59 years, Barbara J., Hurst Ross; daughter, Joeva Scott (Clyde); brother, Peter Hayes; goddaughter, Dwalla Winkley (Lewis); grandchildren, Tiffany Ware, Myron Ross, Ashley Ross Bloom (Quintence), Arles Hurst, Jr. and April Hurst; great-grandchildren Merakle Bourgeois, Derrion Ross, Quintrell Bloom, Zoey Bloom and Aubri Turner-Hurst; beloved in-laws, The Hurst Family; nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family; his church family, friends and individuals he has touched during his time on earth.
