GALVESTON, TX — Robert "Bobby" George Morris, 60 passed away February 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID 19. He was born in Galveston, Texas to Clem and Betty Morris.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Jennifer, daughter, Kaitlin and son, Aaron, grandchildren, Layla, Kaiden, Mercedez, Isabella, and Tristen Jr., mother, Betty Harris, sisters, Wendy Mason, Cindy Paige and Gayle Morris (Jeff), brother, Clement Morris, Jr.(Linda), numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on March 6, 2021 at Reed Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio from 2:00 - 3:00, a service will follow at 3:00.
