Clarence Daniel Bright, 80, resident of Bacliff, Texas passed from this life, Friday, June 15, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 13, 1938 to proud and loving parents, Carmen & Anna Bright in Canal Zone, Panama.
Clarence had a career with the Department of Defense for 35 years from 1968 through 2003. He had many interests which included being a member of the VFW, volunteering, Post Commander, Quartermaster, Chaplain, Adjutant. He loved crossword puzzles, bowling, being a Boy Scout Master & district commissioner.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bill, Tom, & Frank; & two sisters, Carmen & Sonia.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Agnes Bright; daughter, Sonia Mosqueda & husband Daniel; sons, John Bright & wife Juanita, & Steven Bright & wife Josie; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In his honor a memorial Mass will be celebrated at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, on June 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
