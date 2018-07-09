Lottie Marie Horton Marsh peacefully passed away July 4, 2018 in League City, TX.
Lottie was born March 29, 1925 in Hallettsville, TX to Roy and Hager Horton. She was educated and graduated high school in Wharton, TX where she resided until moving to Texas City, TX. She was employed at Galveston County Mainland Center Hospital retiring after 25+ yrs. service.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lois Brower and Roy Horton, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory - siblings: Joan Barr, Rose Benoit (Calif), Nell Dawson, Rita O'Neal, Carolyn Taylor, David Horton (Tx City), Jacqueline Faye Ford (Abram) (Missouri City, TX); Goddaughter Sharon Gobert Robinson (Richard)(Calif); a host of nieces/nephews she considered her children including: Joyce Winston (Gene), Mark Dawson, Tommy Dawson, great niece Dawn Madrey (Michael); as well as loving cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX. Visitation will be held prior to service time beginning at 10:00 a.m. Repast will be held at Small Events, 1215 1st St., La Marque.
