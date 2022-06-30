Charles Edward Zeke Jackson, Sr.

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Charles Edward "Zeke" Jackson, Sr., 86, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Mr. Jackson was born on July 24, 1935

in Galveston, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX 77550.

