GALVESTON—Roberto Salas “Bobby” Gonzales age 78 of Texas City died Wednesday January 16, 2019 at his residence in Texas City.
Memorial service with rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born January 29, 1940 in Galveston to Gasinsro Gonzales and Gregoria Salas Gonzales, Bobby was a Merchant Marine who sailed the world. He was of the Roman Catholic Faith. Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He loved to work and travel. He enjoyed the casinos in Louisiana and in Las Vegas. He loved to work so much that he worked up to the last week of his life. He loved to watch football and boxing. He was employed cleaning pools and hot tubs in his retirement years on the west end of Galveston Island, a job he truly loved for people he felt were his family.
Preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Irene Martinez, brothers George and Vincent Alvarez; step daughter Deidre Perez; grandson Stephen Daniel Gonzales, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years Sarah Bennett Gonzales of Texas City; daughters JoAnna Constance and husband Kenneth of Grand Lake, Louisiana and Cathy Bekema of Galveston; son Robert Reyna and wife Isabella of Houston; step sons Larry Joseph Gonzales and partner Paul Burton of Texas City and Stephen Daniel Gonzales and fiancé Monica Banuelas of Texas City; step son in law Robert “Bobby” Perez of Texas City; grandchildren, Nikki Jacobs, Tommy Jacobs, Matalin Constance, Leslie Noyola and husband Guillermo, Sr., Jeremy Blake Gonzales, Krystal Rose Gonzales and husband Blake, Javan Perez, Daniel Gonzales and wife Nola; great grandchildren Audrianna, Angeleah, Arabella and Ava Jo Grace Pina, Dominic, Ethan and Silas Gonzalez, Abel, Lyla Rose, and Harley Gonzales; employers and close friends David and Carol Jones; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends around the world.
