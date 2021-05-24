HITCHCOCK — Louis E. Alessi, Jr., 83 was called to his heavenly home on May 23, 2021. Born January 4, 1938 in Galveston to Mary (Marchesi) and Louis Alessi, Sr. Graduated from Ball High School where he was a member of ROTC.
Married to his loving wife Iris (Wulf) Alessi for 63 years.
Survived by sons, Jeff (Judy) of Hitchcock, Texas and Michael (Paula) of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren, Stephen of Sommerville, Tx, Faith (Nathan) Mitchell of Hurst, Tx, Dustin (Astrid) of Houston, Tx, Kristen (Nic) Cantwell of Houston, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Grace; twelve nieces and nephews; as well as sisters, Jo Lois (Harry) La Neau, Tiki Island, Texas, Evelyn Robison, Webster, Texas, and Patti (Randy) Edens of Willis, Texas, and extended family Clayton J. Davis (Christina) and children.
Predeceased by his parents, sister Catherine (Don) Robertson of Hitchcock, Texas and brother, Johnny Gail Alessi of Galveston, Texas.
Louis was active and served in a number of positions at Our Savior and Peace Lutheran Church. He was also active in Hitchcock Little League and youth football. He never missed a HISD Friday night football game serving on the chain gang. He served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Lee, Virginia and was honorably discharged.
He was employed as a machinist at Union Carbide for 30 years and retired in 1995.
He enjoyed traveling all over the states and camping with his family, grandkids, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City, Texas with Pastor Matthew Brackman presiding. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Stephen Alessi, Dustin Alessi, Scott Vanzant, Gale Lee Robertson, Jay Stallings, Ronnie Wulf, Nathan Mitchell and Bruce Eversole.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City, Texas or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.