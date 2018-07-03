Dorethea Lewis Wynn, age 71, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston due to a sudden illness.
She was born in Galveston, Texas on August 2, 1946 and is survived by her devoted husband and love of her life, Spergon Wynn, Jr., with whom she worked side by side in the operation of Wynn Funeral Home in Galveston.
She was the only child born to Marietta E. Lewis, who preceded her in death, and she will be sorely missed by her large circle of friends, acquaintances, church members, classmates, colleagues, and members of the community at large who beneﬁted tremendously from her life of generosity and unselﬁshness.
She also exempliﬁed “service” in all that she did in various capacities in the church, including establishing the weekly Wednesday Noon Pick-Me-Up Service at St. Paul UMC and her participation in various organizations, political campaigns, and boards on which she tirelessly served.
Her services will begin on Thursday, July 5th, 2018 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston where she will lie in repose from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The wake will be held Friday, July 6th, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul UMC 1425 Broadway, Galveston. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 7th 2018 at 1 p.m. at Moody Memorial UMC, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston.
