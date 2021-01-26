LEAGUE CITY, TX — James Walcott Gartrell, Jr., passed away January 21, 2021. James was born February 1, 1937 to James W. Gartrell, Sr. and Meredith Wagner Gartrell. James graduated from Bay City High School in 1954, and from Texas A & M College in 1958 with a degree in civil engineering. James was a member of the Texas Aggie Band. James was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served 33 years active duty and reserve duty. James progressed from the rank of Airman Basic to the rank of Colonel and was awarded the legion of merit for his service by the secretary of the Air Force. James’ careers were with the Texas Department of Transportation, City of La Marque (10 years), Galveston County Surveyor (16 years), Galveston County Drainage District No. 1 (10 years), Galveston County Drainage District No. 2 (20 years), Friendswood Drainage District (10 years). James was the owner of Gulf Coast Engineering and Surveying since 1965, as a registered professional engineer and registered professional land surveyor.
James is survived by his wife Dixie Quisenberry Gartrell, sons Mark Gartrell, John Gartrell, Charles Nagel, III, daughters Penny Featherston, Anastasia Gartrell Stewart-Coker, grandchildren Alexis Victoria Stewart, Leeann Nagel, Caroline Cron, Keith Gartrell, Taylor Featherston, Drew Featherston, Everett Featherston, Cooper Gartrell, Leah Gartrell, Lucy Gartrell, and great grandchildren Clay Cron and Madeleine Cron.
Private services will be held at the Falls Chapel followed by graveside services at the adjoing Falls Cemetery on the family falls ranch, Harper, Texas.
No donations or flowers please. A donation or gift to the next deserving person you meet will fill your heart and theirs. The family wishes to thank you and bless you for taking a moment to remember James.
