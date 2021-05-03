PALESTINE — Margaret Ellen “Marge” Garrison, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and teacher, passed away April 20, 2021.
Marge was born June 23, 1938 in Palestine, Texas to Carl and Mary Dickson. From an early age, Marge demonstrated a talent and interest in music, a gift she shared by playing piano for family and friends, clarinet in school band and piano and organ for church services.
After graduating from Palestine High School, Marge pursued yet another of her talents and interests by earning her degree in elementary education (with a minor in music) from Sam Houston State University. She went on to continue her studies at the graduate level. Her firm but loving guidance inspired and enlightened hundreds of students over the course of her career.
Her first job after graduation was teaching in Port Arthur, Texas, where she met her husband, Bill Garrison. Marge and Bill married in 1964 and had three children, the youngest of which, Jennie, is autistic and mentally handicapped. Jennie’s challenges inspired Marge to be a tireless supporter and champion for the handicapped, even to the point of testifying in Austin for administrative and legislative initiatives.
The pianos Marge played and the bustling classrooms she taught have gone quiet, but the gifts she shared will continue to be felt in the lives of her family and friends and those she touched with her music and teaching.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents, granddaughter Raegan McCulloch, and nephew Robert Beard. She is survived by her sister Libby Kennedy of Tyler, Texas; son Greg Garrison and wife Catherine of Galveston, Texas; daughter Kristi McCulloch and husband Michael, of Galveston, Texas; daughter Jennie Garrison of Richmond, Texas; and grandchildren Hannah Garrison, Cody McCulloch, Ansley McCulloch, Riley McCulloch, and Wayne McCulloch and nephew Ronald Beard.
In lieu of flowers, Marge’s family asks that donations be made in memory of her (Margaret Dickson Garrison) to Grace United Methodist Church, 2130 Country Club Rd, Palestine, TX 75803.
