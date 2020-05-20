Ms. Billie Clifford McCulley age 101 of Galveston died Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Gulf Health Care in Galveston.
Graveside services are 11:00am Friday May 22, 2020 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Born June 30, 1918 in Groesbeck, Texas to William Cecil Kierbow and Lydia Alice Benson Kierbow.
Billie is preceded in death by her husband James McCulley , son Robert McCulley and a niece Korita Hamilton Azopardi. She is survived by nephew John W. Hamilton of Houston; daughter in law Jo Carol McCulley of Kerrville and a longtime family friend Robert Shissler of Houston. She was a faithful member of Central Methodist Church, she worked at the Gift Shop at Plantowski’s Furniture, loved to fish the T-head at the Pleasure Pier and was a great bowler.
