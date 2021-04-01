GALVESTON — March 17, 1945-March 27, 2021
Laurence Anthony Franklin better known as "Tony" or "Cool Breeze" was born on March 17, 1945 in Galveston, Texas to the late Addie Mae Franklin.
Tony was a true BOI and was a proud Bearcat and member of the Central High School Class of 1963. Throughout his life he worked in many different industries, but his heart truly belonged to the sea. He was a Merchant Seaman for many years and still spoke of his time on the ocean with pride.
In 1978, Tony was joined in matrimony with the love of his life Shirley "Peaches" Franklin. They were married for 39 years until she went home to make a place for him. A true Black history and music enthusiast, Tony will always be remembered for his stories about growing up in the segregated South and seeing Johnnie Taylor at many different clubs all over the state. He will be truly missed and in the words of Frank Sinatra, he did indeed do things his way.
He is preceded in death by his wife, mother, and two sons. He leaves to cherish and listen to his dynamic album collection daughters Nichelle Franklin (granddog Cookie), Kairis Webb Washington (Tristian), son Zachary Franklin, son Dewayne Henderson, sister Beverly Franklin and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial service will be at 2PM on Saturday April 3, 2021 at Wynn's Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Please wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.