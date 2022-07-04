SANTA FE — Mrs. Edna Eloise Bleimeyer passed from this life Friday, July 1, 2022, in Webster.
Edna graduated from Lampasas High School in 1946 and went on to become a LVN nurse. She touched many lives during her long career before retiring from Mainland Medical Center. She loved spending time with her family, especially when they would go on road trips. Edna's favorite past time was working a good word puzzle, listening to Willie Nelson or playing Bingo but nothing was more exciting than watching a football game with her favorite player, JJ Watt, on the field. Edna leaves behind a beautiful legacy in her family and she will be greatly missed until we meet again.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Bleimeyer; son, Gary Mackechney; daughter, Lynda Bicek.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Mackechney and significant other, Tara; daughters, Kelli Beaty and husband, Roy, Vicki Jernigan, CDR, NC, USN, (Ret); 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, officiated by Brother Donnie Beebe and Mr. Jay Blackwell. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brent Faust, Dallas Beaty, Walter Mackechney, David Riehl, Kevin Alleman and Sebastian Tropea.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Roy Beaty.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
