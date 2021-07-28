Henry Clifton Cridland, III

LA MARQUE — Henry Cridland passed from this life on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Texas City.
He leaves behind his sons, Christian Cridland (Shelby), Hunter Cridland; daughter, Savannah Cridland; father, Henry Cridland, II and wife, Brenda; mother, Ginger Cridland; grandchildren, Christian Cridland, Jr., Sebastian Cridland; brother, Corey Lee Collier Cridland; aunt, Tammy Vollert (Danetta Naegele); nephew, Christopher Cridland; great-niece, Kori Cridland; loyal companion, Duke.
Henry was born March 4, 1967, in Nacogdoches, but was proud to have grown up on Galveston Island. He loved taking it easy, like any islander, and he certainly knew how to have a good time. Spending time with family and friends was something Henry never missed out on. His favorite pastime was watching sports, especially the Texas Longhorns.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with a funeral service to begin at 6 p.m., officiated by Deacon Alvin Lovelady. All services to conclude in the chapel.
For more information, please visit hayesfuneralhome.com
