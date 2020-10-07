Aaron Elton Akins, 38, of Texas City passed from his earthly life on September 25, 2020. Aaron graduated from Texas City High School in 2001. After that, he earned an Associate’s Degree in Arts and Communications. Aaron loved the Lord and attended Valiant Church in Galveston, Crosspointe Community Church in Texas City, and The Fellowship in Texas City.
Aaron had a kind heart and would do anything for anyone if he could. He would call his Mom or his Aunt Mare and ask, “What’s for dinner?” He always wanted to have family get-togethers and eat like it was Thanksgiving everyday especially wanting to know what was for dessert.
Aaron is preceded in death by his wonderful Grandparents, Ed & Louise Akins; Step Grandmother, Ann Akins and Merritt Sr. & Betty Lockwood.
Aaron was a unique child of God, a devoted son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend. he loved playing with his Great nephews, Caleb and Kyle. He also was an animal lover especially to his Ellie and Sparky. His memory and huge smile will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Aaron leaves to cherish his fond memories with his parents, David and Judy Akins; brother, Michael (Trina) Akins; his beloved Aunt Marian & Uncle David Smith; his gracious uncle, Rick Lockwood; his uncle Merritt Jr. (Dianna), Uncle Roxie & Aunt Debbie Villarreal, nephews, Colby and Bryson Akins; numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends like April Barney who would walk around the Nessler Center with him. Last but not least, his lifelong special friend, Amanda Tabor Wolff who was always there for him, and her daughter, Hannah Tabor whom he loved as his own and his adopted Grandmother, Elsie Smith (Mawmaw).
Aaron had a great love for the hill country. Some of his ashes will be spread at Rio Frio. TX.
Casual dress please. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or an animal shelter of your choice in Aaron’s name.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with a chapel service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900. www.carnesfuneralhome.com.
