SANTA FE — Ms. Linda Kay Heitman passed from this life Sunday evening, December 12, 2021, in League City.
Born November 25, 1952 in Washington, DC, Ms. Heitman had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1991. She was a plant assignment clerk with GTE for over 35 years, retiring in 2007, a former waitress at Busy Bee Café and a former GTE Bowling League member. Linda was an avid gardener and enjoyed archery, softball, volleyball, cooking, especially deserts, playing frisbee and catch with her dogs and learning Tai Chi from College Of The Mainland Senior Activities courses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Barbara (Setsuko Kanda) Heitman, Sr.
Survivors include her brother, Lee Roy Heitman, Jr. and wife, Debra of Colorado Springs; sister, Connie Dipuccio and husband, Richard of Texas City; nieces, Kim Vandenbroucke, Ashlee Nocita, Shena Dipuccio, Julie Ross, Richard A. Dipuccio; beloved pets, P. J. and Hero.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Lackey officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Dipuccio, Richard A. Dipuccio, Anthony Johnson, Eric Johnson, Travis Ross and Jason Zissa.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Linda's name to Santa Fe Christian Church, 13602 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas 77517 or any local animal shelter. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.