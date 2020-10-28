SAN LEON — David Burl Herod, 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in San Leon, Texas. He was born June 16, 1949 in Texas City, Texas to Oscar and Nettie Herod.
David loved barbequing for family and friends, sharing his stories, fishing and gambling.
David is preceded in death by his wife of 32 years Suzy Herod; his parents, Oscar and Nettie Herod; son, Nito Guajardo; brothers, Pat and Deter Herod; sister, Carol Ann Dobson. David is survived by his daughter Lois Rene and husband Randy Noble of the Friendswood, Texas; sons, David, Ricky and Chris Herod of Sante Fe, Texas; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Galloway, Roy (Norma) Herod, Janet Moore, Robert (Ruth) Herod, Elaine Herod, Walter (Dianna) Herod; sister-in-laws, Julia Mull and Molly (Tim) Edwards and many nieces and nephews. And two nieces that hold a very special place in his heart, Eva Sandridge and Debbie Krenek. At David’s request no service will be held.
