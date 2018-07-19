GALVESTON—Dorothy “Aunt Dot” Weaver, age 101, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at Gulf Health Care Nursing Center. She was a proud BOI, born in Galveston on October 5, 1916.
She was a graduate of Dominican High School. She worked as a secretary for both Todd Shipyard and American Indemnity. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Aunt Dot resided at Gulf Health Care Nursing center for 9 years. When she was 98 years old the staff at Gulf Health Care voted for Aunt Dot to represent all the residents at the Geriatric Health Care Convention held here in Galveston. At the convention they granted her wish, which was for her to spend a day at The Pleasure Pier, where she rode the majority of the rides, even the swings out over the gulf. When she was 100 years old, the residents voted her to be their representative at the staff meetings. Her favorite activity was Bingo and during her tenure as president, she was able to have Bingo day extended to 4 days a week.
Aunt Dot was everyone’s favorite aunt. She was fun loving and daring. Her favorite outing was eating enchiladas and drinking a beer. Her aura, her spunk and her zest for life will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband William M. Weaver; three sisters, one of whom was her twin; and nephews Harvey Bashor, Jr. and Jack Holland.
She is survived by her nieces Beverly Bashor and Mary Jane Holland; 3 generations of great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and one great-great-great-nephew.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon John Pistone officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, with Father Jorge Cabrera officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bashor, Blake Roberts, Daniel Showman and Hugh Moore.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the following: Kirk Frase, her special caretaker, the staff of Gulf Health Care, especially Regina and Dorothy, for all of their kindness and compassion they gave to Aunt Dot through the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
