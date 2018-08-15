Mercedes “Mercy” Dolores Morgan, our beloved angel, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the age of 66. She was born April 1, 1952 in Galveston, Texas to Antonio and Maria Marquez. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Mercy is preceded in death by her father Antonio Marquez and her grandmother Mercedes Diaz Ramirez. She is survived by her husband Ronnie Dale Morgan, daughters; Amanda R. Morgan and Marissa Morgan, stepson Bronson Morgan, Mother Maria “Susie” Marquez, sisters; Maria Jones and Helena Selman, brothers; George Marquez (Pat), Peter Marquez (Nora) and Alex Marquez (Kim), Gigi’s grandchildren; Nathaniel, Abraham and Isaiah Cardenas, Madison and Caleb Garland and Noah, Lily and Aubrianna Enriquez.
Mercy retired from Southwestern Bell after 35 years of service and became the greatest “Gigi” of all time. Her smile would light up the room and her laugh would immediately bring smiles to those all around her. There was nothing in this world that she loved more than her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of ACTS Christian Church in Texas City, Texas and was a beloved member of the Praise and Worship team and the Food Pantry.
Family and friends will be received at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City for a visitation on Friday, August 17th at 5:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow the visitation beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Leave a tribute and light a candle of remembrance for Merecedes at http://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/mercedes-dolores-morgan.
