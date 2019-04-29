James Bonner, Jr. 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GALVESTON—James Bonner, Jr., 85, passed away on April 26, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCrews mystified by dead wildlife on Galveston's East EndGalveston man killed in Friday night shootingMajor accident shuts down state Highway 146Will a Jimmy Buffett-themed resort strum into Galveston? What's going on near TopGolf?Set to turn 100, Selma's days may be numberedAmerican National seeks to close downtown Galveston streetConvicted church arsonist sent to prisonMan charged over College of the Mainland shootingThree injured in accidental shooting at Texas City collegeEdward Bell, who confessed to local killings, dies CollectionsProfiles 2019Photos: Twins 9, Astros 5Photos: Astros 6, Athletics 0Photos: Astros 8, Yankees 6Photos: 1947 Texas City Disaster Memorial ServicePhotos: Monday at the 2019 Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: 1st Saturday of the Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Astros Home Opener Commented'A good day': Trump claims victory with Mueller report out (210)Newspaper has shown bias against President Trump (158)Mueller’s Trump probe was far from a 'debacle' (99)Newspapers should clean up their acts (81)Protestors in Galveston call for release of Mueller report (78)Don't be mislead by liberal half truths (74)Booming energy industry is helping keep Texas strong (63)It's time for Democrats to fall in behind Trump (59)Republican Party no longer serves real conservatives (50)Biden should stop apologizing to the left and run (48)
