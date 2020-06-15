Funeral services for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Jun 15, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Odorizzi Memorial services for Carol Miller Odorizzi will be held today at 2:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont in Galveston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBayou Vista man jailed in racially charged assault on workersTexas City man gets 20 years for shooting ex's carNot prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justicePreservationists worry about historic Galveston buildings after averted arsonSocial media groups are letting their racism showTwo wounded during night of shooting, gridlock in GalvestonIn Galveston County, COVID-19 reaches 1,000-case milestoneWoman leads Galveston police on car chase to HoustonOne wounded in shooting on Seawall Boulevard in GalvestonAllure of the Seas won't come to Galveston in 2021 Collections2020 Education CelebrationHurricane Guide 2020Hat's Off to the Grads CommentedGalveston protest for black man killed by police remains peaceful (134)Trump's St. John’s Church actions those of a coward (117)Democrats don't really care about US citizens (97)Question of the Week: What are your feelings about the protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death? (68)We should assess Trump's record more objectively (68)Not prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice (65)Guest editorial: The Los Angeles Times on early and mail-in voting (65)The Fourth Estate is just as much a part of democracy (56)Question of the Week: How do you feel about COVID-19 testing for hospitality and grocery store workers? (55)State's high court likely to kill mail-vote expansion (55)
