GALVESTON—
Kathryn Mays, 76, departed this life on February 13, 2020, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, TX.
Family and Friends will gather to celebrate the life of Kathryn on Friday, February 28th with a viewing beginning at 9AM followed funeral service at 10;00 AM at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock with Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will be follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, five grandchildren, three brothers, three sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
You may share condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.