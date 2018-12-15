Anderson
Memorial services for John Anderson III will be held at 2 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 516 N. Colorado St., Burton TX 77835 under the direction of Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham.
Harrison
Celebration of life services for Charlotte Harrison will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, followed by a graveside service at Worthy Cemetery in Liberty TX.
