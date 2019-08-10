Thomas Jack Lasater passed away on August 2, 2019. He was born in Greenville, TX on November 12, 1931. Tom received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education from The University of Houston.
Tom and his late wife, Jane, were educators in the Galveston Independent School System for nearly 30 years, serving to guide many of the then future generations. Tom was a Social Studies Teacher and Athletic Trainer at Ball High School. He was Assistant Principal at Weis Middle School. He served as principal of Alamo Elementary, Morgan Elementary, Ball High School, and Central Middle School. After retirement from GISD, Tom became principal of Galveston Catholic Schools until he retired completely from education to relax, enjoy life and play as much golf as he could. Tom enjoyed the Tuesday night poker group with whom he played for over 25 years. He was a big fan of University of Texas football. Nothing made Tom happier than running into his former students and teachers.
Tom had many accomplishments during his years as an educator. While at the Galveston Catholic Schools, enrollment increased from 270 students to 635 students. At Central Middle School he reorganized the school from eighth grade only to a seventh and eighth grade campus and added 34 classrooms to the school. At Ball High School, he established a recognized discipline program, created Red Room to honor outstanding students and teachers, and received a $25,000 grant from Moody Foundation to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Ball High School. At Morgan Elementary School, Tom reorganized and stabilized curriculum and added an after school program. At Alamo Elementary School, he remodeled the school while school continued in progress, winning a 96% attendance award. Tom also added a program for the profoundly handicapped, installed a bi-lingual program and established the Gifted and Talented program for GISD.
Tom was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church; Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus; charter member of the Texas Society to Prevent Blindness; Vice-President of Advisory Board of Big Brother/Big Sisters; two term President of American Heart Association; President of Island Rotary, Paul Harris Fellow; and President of The Galveston Chapter of Boy Scouts of America.
Tom is preceded in death by his former wife, Jane Lasater; mother, Lillian Harris; father, Joseph Lasater; brother, Bill Lasater; and sisters, Edna Nonus and Elnora Hubble.
Tom is survived by his wife, Martha Lukovich Lasater; his son, Michael Lasater; and three grandchildren, Cameron, Phoebe and Veronica Lasater. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, with special mention of his nephew, Jim Nonus, who helped care for Tom in his last years.
There are many people to thank for their dedication in caring for Tom. First among them are Charlotte and Ray Atkinson and the caring staff at Avalon Memory Care in Cedar Park. We would like to thank the outstanding team from Hospice of Austin, led by Shelly Robichaux, who gently guided Tom through the final stage of is life. A thank you also to the many specialists and their staff at UTMB.
Tom’s family will receive visitors on Sunday, August 11, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX on Monday, August 12, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Nonus, Bill Nonus, Donald Hubble, Charles Stager, and Armando Cardona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the GISD Education Foundation; Catholic Charities; Holy Family Catholic School; or the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
