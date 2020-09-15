Georgia L. Jones
TEXAS CITY—Georgia L. Jones, 88, departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Joyce Ray "Dottie" Rutledge
Joyce Ray "Dottie" Rutledge past away suddenly on sept. 10 at Herman Hospital southwest. A celebration of her life will be forthcoming at a later date.
