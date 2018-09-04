Mellen
Funeral services for Mark Mellen will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ellermann
Funeral services for Melva Ellermann will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham TX.
Schwartz
Graveside services for A.R. Schwartz will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota St. in Austin. A reception will follow at the Austin Club, 110 E. 9th St., Austin TX.
