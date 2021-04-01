Dorothy Mae McKinney

LA MARQUE — Dorothy Mae Scott-McKinney was born June 7, 1930 to John and Christina Scott in LaGrange, Texas. She was the third of six children. She is preceded in death by her parents: John and Christina; son: Allen McKinney; brothers: John L. & Alvin Scott; sisters: Birdie Irvin, Margaret Williams, and Evelyn Wood; granddaughter: Karen McKinney; and grandson: Vinshay Lewis.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted children (her babies): Elray McKinney of San Leon, Texas, Erma Allen (Arnold) of West Texas City Texas, Linda Fields (Charles) of La Marque, Texas, Lafayette McKinney III (Brenda), of La Marque, Texas, David McKinney of Texas City, Texas, Connie McKinney-Caligone of Texas City Texas , Brenda McKinney -Lattimore of Houston Texas, John McKinney of La Marque, Texas, and God Daughter Queenie Triplett of Hitchcock, Texas; special grandson: James Small (Alicia) of San Diego, California; her brothers: Robert Scott of Houston, Texas, Klimite Scott of League City, Texas, Theodore Scott, John Henry Scott and James Scott all of Houston, Texas; and her sisters Isabella Bailey, Carolyn Carter and Alice Scott all of Houston, Texas; her cherished nephew: Andre Martin who loved his Aunt "D" and her devoted niece Jeanette Irvin who cared for her with such love and passion; 18 Grandchildren, 89 Great Grandchildren and 14 Great-Great Grandchildren.
