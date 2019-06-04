HOUSTON—John W. Siverand, Sr. (BoDilly) passed away peacefully at North Cypresswood Hospital in Cypress, Texas, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, with his family surrounding him.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Gertrude (Johnson) Siverand (who’s the niece of the late champion boxer Jack Johnson); brother, Willie Siverand and sisters, Emma, Mary and Mildred.
BoDilly leaves cherished memories with his wife, Lisa; his children, John, Jr., Jontue, Della, Talicia, and Yakemah; nephew, Robert; niece, Tehera; grandchildren, Jamarcus, Desmond, Brandy, Jonae, Jorri, and Jaantie; great-niece and nephew, Chance and Chanlynn; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by a service celebrating his life at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. Sammy Siverand officiating.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
