LA MARQUE — Mrs. Verna “Lee” O’Toole passed from this life Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021, in La Marque.
Born April 16, 1927 in Rhea, Oklahoma, Mrs. O’Toole had been a resident of La Marque for 45 years previously of Galveston. She had been an accounting technician having retired in 1987 from the Corp of Engineers and the U. S. Public Health Service Hospital in Galveston. She enjoyed stain glass, wood burning, and wood crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Percival and Vera Estelle (Thornbrough) Hicks; husband, Edward “Bubba” O’Toole; sons, James Ruschenberg, Michael Patrick O’Toole; daughter, Debbie Parker and a sister, Lenna Smith.
Survivors include her son, Gary Eugene Ruschenberg of La Marque, Jack O’Toole of Evadale; daughter, Rhonda “Ronnnie” O’Toole of Kemah; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at La Marque Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.